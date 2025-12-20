U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 291,254 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,797 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 59.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock has reached a fresh 52‑week high, reflecting strong momentum and bullish investor sentiment around copper fundamentals.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX opened at $49.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.74. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.64. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 21.13%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,364,019.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 105,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,059.06. This trade represents a 21.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $456,201.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 38,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,349.26. The trade was a 19.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Dbs Bank cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.11.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

