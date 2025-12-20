Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells $333,982.00 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.00, for a total transaction of $333,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $8,549,164. This represents a 3.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 8th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.63, for a total transaction of $346,198.71.

On Monday, December 1st, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.03, for a total transaction of $330,378.51.

On Monday, November 24th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.54, for a total transaction of $309,445.18.

On Monday, November 17th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.23, for a total value of $312,386.91.

On Saturday, November 15th, Javier Olivan sold 2,610 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.46, for a total value of $1,590,690.60.

On Monday, November 10th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.00, for a total value of $326,227.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.00, for a total value of $339,152.00.

On Monday, October 27th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.57, for a total value of $387,527.69.

On Monday, October 20th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.30, for a total value of $372,912.10.

On Monday, October 13th, Javier Olivan sold 517 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.34, for a total transaction of $368,796.78.

Shares of META stock opened at $658.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $796.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $659.76 and its 200 day moving average is $707.02.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.74 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $51.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.34 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business's revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.28%.

Positive Sentiment: Meta is reported to be developing new multimodal AI — an image/video model codenamed “Mango” and a text model called “Avocado” targeted for H1?2026, which could accelerate product differentiation and ad/engagement upgrades. Read More.

Meta is reported to be developing new multimodal AI — an image/video model codenamed “Mango” and a text model called “Avocado” targeted for H1?2026, which could accelerate product differentiation and ad/engagement upgrades. Read More. Positive Sentiment: U.S. federal action on AI (an executive order to create a national AI framework) is being viewed as a net positive for Big Tech — it could reduce a patchwork of state rules and lower compliance complexity for large platforms like Meta. Read More.

U.S. federal action on AI (an executive order to create a national AI framework) is being viewed as a net positive for Big Tech — it could reduce a patchwork of state rules and lower compliance complexity for large platforms like Meta. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wedbush trimmed its price target from $920 to $880 but kept an “outperform” rating — the cut tempers upside expectations but the firm still implies substantial upside vs. current levels. Read More.

Wedbush trimmed its price target from $920 to $880 but kept an “outperform” rating — the cut tempers upside expectations but the firm still implies substantial upside vs. current levels. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Austrias Supreme Court ruled Meta’s personalized ad model unlawful and ordered sweeping user?data access changes across the EU — this is a binding precedent that raises regulatory, compliance and revenue risk in Europe. Read More.

Austrias Supreme Court ruled Meta’s personalized ad model unlawful and ordered sweeping user?data access changes across the EU — this is a binding precedent that raises regulatory, compliance and revenue risk in Europe. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several insiders (including General Counsel Jennifer Newstead and COO Javier Olivan) have sold blocks of shares in recent weeks — repeated insider sales can be perceived negatively by the market even if amounts are small relative to overall holdings. Read More. Read More.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,117.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $900.00 to $810.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $825.00 price objective (down previously from $900.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $837.00 to $802.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $818.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,620 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,431 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 176,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $130,467,000 after buying an additional 38,432 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $155,387,000 after buying an additional 20,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META), formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta’s core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

