Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,655 Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,247,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,742,000 after acquiring an additional 104,207 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 174,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,554,000 after acquiring an additional 37,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,475,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,725,000 after acquiring an additional 662,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 68.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,915,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,617,000 after acquiring an additional 780,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of HWM opened at $203.24 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.04 and a 12-month high of $211.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.41.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Howmet Aerospace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

