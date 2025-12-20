Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $2.64 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 59.7% in the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 0.4%

TSLA stock opened at $481.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 320.80, a PEG ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.87. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $495.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $439.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $380.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,391,615 shares in the company, valued at $627,145,215.90. This trade represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts are lifting targets and reiterating bullish views, providing near?term support for the rally — Deutsche Bank bumped its target to $500 and other firms (Mizuho, CICC, Truist) have issued bullish notes. Article

Analysts are lifting targets and reiterating bullish views, providing near?term support for the rally — Deutsche Bank bumped its target to $500 and other firms (Mizuho, CICC, Truist) have issued bullish notes. Positive Sentiment: Tesla committed ~$1.2B to battery cell production in Germany (8 GWh target from 2027), a strategic capex that supports localization, margin improvement and long?term EV supply. Article

Tesla committed ~$1.2B to battery cell production in Germany (8 GWh target from 2027), a strategic capex that supports localization, margin improvement and long?term EV supply. Positive Sentiment: Robotaxi and Cybercab testing appears to be accelerating (production?ready units seen in streets), keeping momentum behind Tesla’s high?value autonomy thesis that investors are pricing in. Article

Robotaxi and Cybercab testing appears to be accelerating (production?ready units seen in streets), keeping momentum behind Tesla’s high?value autonomy thesis that investors are pricing in. Positive Sentiment: Tesla avoided a potential ~€11M fine in Italy over range claims, removing a modest legal overhang. Article

Tesla avoided a potential ~€11M fine in Italy over range claims, removing a modest legal overhang. Neutral Sentiment: The Delaware Supreme Court reinstated Musk’s 2018 pay package, ending a years?long legal dispute and removing uncertainty — but the scale of the award (now valued far higher) raises governance and dilution debates. Article

The Delaware Supreme Court reinstated Musk’s 2018 pay package, ending a years?long legal dispute and removing uncertainty — but the scale of the award (now valued far higher) raises governance and dilution debates. Neutral Sentiment: Large institutional repositioning: ARK/active managers have trimmed holdings recently (profit?taking), which can amplify intraday volatility but doesn’t necessarily change the structural bull case. Article

Large institutional repositioning: ARK/active managers have trimmed holdings recently (profit?taking), which can amplify intraday volatility but doesn’t necessarily change the structural bull case. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory and safety pressure persists: California actions on Autopilot/FSD marketing, a proposed federal/state focus on autonomy rules, and consumer safety complaints (e.g., door?handle issues) keep legal/regulatory risk elevated. Article

Regulatory and safety pressure persists: California actions on Autopilot/FSD marketing, a proposed federal/state focus on autonomy rules, and consumer safety complaints (e.g., door?handle issues) keep legal/regulatory risk elevated. Negative Sentiment: Core EV metrics remain mixed: U.S. vehicle sales have softened and operating expenses have risen as Tesla spends on autonomy/robotics — analysts warn near?term margins and volumes could pressure sentiment if growth stalls. Article

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. President Capital lifted their target price on Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.14.

View Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.