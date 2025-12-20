VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Trading Down 25% – What’s Next?

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 167,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 296,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -1.26.
VR Resources Company Profile
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
