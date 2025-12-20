Insider Selling: ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS (NYSE:ESP) Director Sells $44,990.00 in Stock

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP (NYSE:ESP – Get Free Report) Director Carl Helmetag sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $44,990.00. Following the sale, the director owned 20,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,399.31. This trade represents a 4.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS Stock Down 2.5%

ESP stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS CORP has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS by 356.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

About ESPEY MFG & ELECTRONICS

Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Corporation (NYSE: ESP) specializes in the design and production of precision wound components and power conversion solutions for demanding applications. The company’s core offerings include custom transformers, inductors, chokes and electromagnetic assemblies engineered to meet rigorous performance standards in defense, industrial, medical and renewable energy markets. By integrating advanced design tools with in-house manufacturing capabilities, Espey delivers tailored passive magnetic components that address electromagnetic compatibility, thermal management and size-weight constraints.

In addition to its wound component expertise, Espey provides a range of electromagnetic interference (EMI) filters, magnetics subassemblies and custom power supplies.

