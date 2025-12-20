Best Dividend Stocks To Watch Today – December 17th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, Comcast, and Pfizer are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly return a portion of their profits to shareholders—typically as cash payments known as dividends or sometimes as additional shares—on a set schedule. They appeal to income-focused investors because they provide periodic cash flow and can boost total return through dividend yield and reinvestment, but payments and amounts are not guaranteed and can be reduced or stopped if a company’s finances weaken. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Pfizer (PFE)

Pfizer Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

