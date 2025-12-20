Insider Buying: Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Director Buys $35,952.45 in Stock

Eastern Company (The) (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) Director James Mitarotonda purchased 1,839 shares of Eastern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.55 per share, for a total transaction of $35,952.45. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 42,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,622.70. This trade represents a 4.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EML stock opened at $20.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Eastern Company has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $122.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.00.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.64). Eastern had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 2.96%.The firm had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.41 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Eastern by 82.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Eastern by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 165,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eastern by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Eastern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eastern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 67,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Eastern in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML), based in West Haven, Connecticut, is a diversified industrial manufacturer specializing in secure hardware and metal finishing services. The company operates through two primary segments: Industrial Hardware Products and Security Products, complemented by a Metal Coatings division. Its Industrial Hardware Products segment produces cold-headed fasteners, forgings, hinges and precision components for heavy commercial vehicles, hydraulic cylinders and industrial machinery.

The Security Products segment designs and manufactures a wide range of lock and latch solutions, including padlocks, door hardware, cabinet locks and rental security towers for commercial and institutional applications.

