Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $3.19 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,216 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,510 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $3,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $624,858,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth about $260,853,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,820,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $958,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,181 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,483,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,100 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,666,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,854,000 after purchasing an additional 986,646 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.66 per share, with a total value of $60,149.74. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,588 shares in the company, valued at $919,364.08. This trade represents a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $83.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $71.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 1.45%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.740-5.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 592.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.41.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

