Osaic Holdings Inc. Buys 38,435 Shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF $JMBS

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 241,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,435 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $10,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 302.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 198.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of JMBS stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $43.45 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

