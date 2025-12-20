AB Ultra Short Income ETF $YEAR Stock Position Lifted by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 29.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,047 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $11,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $85,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 256.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:YEAR opened at $50.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.58. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $50.82.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year. YEAR was launched on Sep 14, 2022 and is managed by AB Funds.

