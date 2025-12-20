Brady Family Wealth LLC Sells 8,606 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Brady Family Wealth LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,606 shares during the quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 952.6% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Matrix Trust Co grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $5,577,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 647,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,965,452. This trade represents a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 16,150 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,753.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 21,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,327,980.92. The trade was a 308.32% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $58.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.40. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 5.43%.The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 84.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $75.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $85.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.14.

NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

