28,486 Shares in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 28,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 7,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 21,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 22,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.2%

JPM stock opened at $316.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $862.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $322.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total value of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $354.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $332.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

