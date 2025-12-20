National Bankshares Analysts Give Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) a C$29.00 Price Target

National Bankshares set a C$29.00 price objective on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GEI. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$26.95.

Gibson Energy Stock Performance

GEI opened at C$25.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$24.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.89. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$19.63 and a 52-week high of C$27.37.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company had revenue of C$2.88 billion for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig Richardson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$26.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$52,140. This represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc is an oil infrastructure company that collects, stores, and processes crude oil and refined products. Reportable segments include marketing, which deals with buying, selling, and optimizing products such as crude oil, natural gas liquid, road asphalt, and oil-based mud product; and infrastructure, which makes up a system of oil terminals, rail loading facilities, pipelines, and an oil processing facility. Gibson Energy Inc services Canada and the United States, and the majority of revenue comes from the marketing segment.

