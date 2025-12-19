Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Trading Down 14.3% – Should You Sell?

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 837,641 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the average daily volume of 204,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GCL. Desjardins cut their price target on Colabor Group from C$1.50 to C$0.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Colabor Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1.00.
Colabor Group (TSE:GCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The company reported C($0.73) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$212.47 million for the quarter. Colabor Group had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 0.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colabor Group Inc. will post 0.0199693 EPS for the current year.
Colabor Group Inc is a wholesaler and distributor of food and related products in Canada. The company operates in two segments Distribution and Wholesale segment. Its Distribution segment operations include the distribution of food products and related products in hotels, restaurants and institutions (HRI) and retail market. Its products such as meat, fish, and sea food (Specialty Distribution) as well as general food related products (Broadline Distribution). The company generates maximum revenue from Distribution segment.
