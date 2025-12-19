Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Trading 6.2% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Eurofins Scient (OTCMKTS:ERFSF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.22 and last traded at $71.22. Approximately 502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.0580.

Several research analysts recently commented on ERFSF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eurofins Scient in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Eurofins Scientific is a global provider of bioanalytical testing and laboratory services, offering a wide array of testing solutions to pharmaceutical, food, environmental, agriscience and consumer products industries. Its core services include pharmaceutical quality control, environmental testing for water and air quality, food safety analysis, agrochemical trials and clinical diagnostic support. The company operates specialized laboratories equipped with advanced analytical technologies such as chromatography, mass spectrometry and molecular biology to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and to support research and development efforts across multiple sectors.

Founded in 1987 by Gilles Martin and headquartered in Luxembourg, Eurofins has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

