Limbach (LMB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ: LMB) in the last few weeks:
- 12/16/2025 – Limbach had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/16/2025 – Limbach had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $119.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/10/2025 – Limbach had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 12/4/2025 – Limbach had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/28/2025 – Limbach had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.
- 11/21/2025 – Limbach was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.
- 11/8/2025 – Limbach was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 11/7/2025 – Limbach was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.
Insider Transactions at Limbach
In other news, insider Jay Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $155,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,062.42. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company’s service offerings encompass full-scope mechanical construction, including energy system design, direct digital controls and building automation, retrofits, testing and balancing, preventive maintenance programs and emergency response services.
