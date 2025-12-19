Limbach (LMB) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Limbach (NASDAQ: LMB) in the last few weeks:

12/16/2025 – Limbach had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/16/2025 – Limbach had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $119.00 to $111.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2025 – Limbach had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/4/2025 – Limbach had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/28/2025 – Limbach had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/21/2025 – Limbach was downgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating.

11/8/2025 – Limbach was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2025 – Limbach was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Insider Transactions at Limbach

In other news, insider Jay Sharp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.98, for a total value of $155,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 64,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,067,062.42. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Limbach Holdings Inc alerts:

Limbach Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: LMB) is a U.S.-based mechanical construction firm specializing in the design, installation and maintenance of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, piping, plumbing and sheet metal fabrication. The company delivers comprehensive mechanical solutions to commercial, institutional, health care, education, government and industrial clients, drawing on its in-house engineering, prefabrication and construction management capabilities.

The company’s service offerings encompass full-scope mechanical construction, including energy system design, direct digital controls and building automation, retrofits, testing and balancing, preventive maintenance programs and emergency response services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.