Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Mitie Group PLC. (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.1170 and last traded at $9.1170, with a volume of 754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mitie Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Mitie Group
Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS: MITFY) is a UK?based provider of integrated facilities management and professional services. The company delivers a comprehensive suite of solutions including building maintenance, security, cleaning, catering, waste management, energy management, engineering services and project delivery. Through its technology-enabled platform, Mitie focuses on improving operational efficiency, sustainability and compliance for clients across a range of industries.
Founded in 1987 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2006, Mitie has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.
