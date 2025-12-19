Cheer Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 23rd (NASDAQ:CHR)

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, December 23rd. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, December 22nd.

Cheer Stock Performance

Shares of Cheer stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 44,887,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,860,122. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Cheer has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $2.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cheer in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cheer stock. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Groupe la Francaise owned approximately 0.76% of Cheer at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheer Company Profile

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an integrated e-commerce service with professionally produced content; CHEERS Video app, a media platform that engages users with content; and CHEERS e-Mall, an e-Mall app that offers products to the users through third party merchants through live streaming, online short videos, and online games.

