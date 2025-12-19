Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Down 13.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) traded down 13.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. 234,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 69,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Aurania Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$20.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Urania Resources Ltd.

