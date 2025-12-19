Insider Selling: Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) CFO Sells 5,159 Shares of Stock

Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 5,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $397,088.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 196,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,156,393.61. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Richard Craig Bealmear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 17th, Richard Craig Bealmear sold 69,841 shares of Oklo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $5,475,534.40.

Shares of OKLO traded up $5.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.39. The company had a trading volume of 11,354,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,083,078. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $193.84. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.06.

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oklo by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,381,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,770,000 after buying an additional 37,718 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Oklo by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Oklo by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Oklo by 202.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 314,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 210,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oklo by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 964,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,869,000 after buying an additional 56,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Oklo from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Barclays set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Oklo in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oklo in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Oklo in a research note on Friday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.87.

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

