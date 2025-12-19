Cheer Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Tuesday, December 23rd (NASDAQ:CHR)

Shares of Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Free Report) are set to reverse split on Tuesday, December 23rd. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 19th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 22nd.

Cheer Trading Down 21.8%

Cheer stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 44,887,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,860,122. Cheer has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cheer in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cheer currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Cheer

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Cheer stock. Groupe la Francaise acquired a new stake in shares of Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 88,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Groupe la Francaise owned approximately 0.76% of Cheer at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

About Cheer

Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an integrated e-commerce service with professionally produced content; CHEERS Video app, a media platform that engages users with content; and CHEERS e-Mall, an e-Mall app that offers products to the users through third party merchants through live streaming, online short videos, and online games.

