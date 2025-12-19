American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.67 and last traded at $63.30, with a volume of 6879 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.40.

American Business Bank Trading Up 0.0%

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.04 and its 200-day moving average is $52.54. The stock has a market cap of $564.84 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.30.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.62 million during the quarter.

American Business Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBZ) is a Southern California–based commercial bank that provides a broad range of financial services to small and mid-sized businesses. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the bank focuses on building long-term relationships with clients in industries such as real estate development, professional services, healthcare, technology, and manufacturing. Its regional footprint includes full-service offices across Los Angeles, Orange County, the Inland Empire, North County San Diego, and the Coachella Valley.

The bank’s core offerings encompass commercial real estate financing, construction and land development loans, equipment and vehicle financing, and working capital lines of credit.

