Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Stock Price Down 13.5% – What’s Next?

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 13.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. 234,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 238% from the average session volume of 69,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Aurania Resources Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Aurania Resources Company Profile

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Urania Resources Ltd.

