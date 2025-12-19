GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:TQQY)

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1472 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Trading Up 1.5%
Shares of TQQY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.08. 18,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,554. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.
About GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF
