GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Announces Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:TQQY)

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1472 per share on Tuesday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of TQQY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.08. 18,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,554. GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.

Get GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF alerts:

About GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF

(Get Free Report)

See Also

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets of global region. It invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across energy, real estate, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, information technology, communication services, utilities sectors. It uses derivatives such as options, swaps to create its portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares YieldBOOST QQQ ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.