Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Trading Up 34.9% – What’s Next?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 34.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.56. 26,514,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,289% from the average session volume of 1,909,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Talon Metals Stock Up 34.9%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$654.99 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

