Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Announces Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:VONV)

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4916 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.59. 1,932,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $93.69.
Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- Nike Beats on Earnings But Struggles in China and Faces Tariffs
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Is the AI Boom a Bubble? These 2 Dividend Stocks Say No
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- 4 High-Potential ETFs for 2026: Small Caps, Space Stocks, and More
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.