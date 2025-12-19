Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Announces Dividend of $0.49 (NASDAQ:VONV)

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.4916 per share on Wednesday, December 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.59. 1,932,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 810,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $71.68 and a twelve month high of $93.69.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

