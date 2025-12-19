Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 161,454 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 125% from the previous session’s volume of 71,654 shares.The stock last traded at $154.2270 and had previously closed at $149.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLTE shares. Maxim Group set a $200.00 price objective on Belite Bio in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Belite Bio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Mizuho set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Belite Bio from $98.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.33.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Belite Bio

Belite Bio Stock Up 0.9%

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.25 and a beta of -1.45.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Belite Bio, Inc. Sponsored ADR will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Belite Bio by 11.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Belite Bio during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Belite Bio during the third quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Belite Bio

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ: BLTE) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug-discovery platform, the company aims to address conditions such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity by targeting pathways involved in fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic regulation.

Belite Bio’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in preclinical and early clinical development stages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.