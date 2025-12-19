Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading 1.1% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.4650. Approximately 60,664,123 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 93,111,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.04.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.1%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.93 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.60.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $50.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 990.9% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

