Kevin Rakin Acquires 50,000 Shares of Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Stock

Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Rakin bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 322,419 shares in the company, valued at $167,657.88. This trade represents a 18.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Elutia Stock Up 8.0%
NASDAQ ELUT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,956. Elutia Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $4.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63.
Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Elutia Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ELUT shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Elutia from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Elutia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Elutia to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.
Elutia, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel nitric oxide therapies based on its proprietary polymeric nitric oxide platform. This technology is designed to enable sustained, controlled release of nitric oxide to targeted tissues, potentially overcoming the delivery challenges associated with gaseous nitric oxide and small?molecule donors.
The company’s lead program is in preclinical development for pulmonary arterial hypertension, with additional research efforts aimed at other cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.
