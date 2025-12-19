Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Miami International (MIAX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Miami International (NYSE: MIAX):

12/15/2025 – Miami International had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/9/2025 – Miami International had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

12/8/2025 – Miami International had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/6/2025 – Miami International was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/1/2025 – Miami International had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Miami International had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/18/2025 – Miami International had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/15/2025 – Miami International was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/12/2025 – Miami International had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/10/2025 – Miami International was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/6/2025 – Miami International is now covered by analysts at Weiss Ratings. They set a “sell (d+)” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Miami International had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Miami International had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $44.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Miami International had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Miami International had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2025 – Miami International had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $37.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

