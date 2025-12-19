Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) CEO Loren Robert D Buys 81,466 Shares

Xcel Brands, Inc (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) CEO Loren Robert D bought 81,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $95,315.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 687,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,137.49. The trade was a 13.45% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Xcel Brands Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 47,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,018. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.47. Xcel Brands, Inc has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The textile maker reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($1.09). The business had revenue of $1.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 437.09% and a negative return on equity of 51.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Brands, Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XELB has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Xcel Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Brands

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xcel Brands stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands, Inc (NASDAQ:XELB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.05% of Xcel Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc (NASDAQ: XELB) is a lifestyle brand management company that acquires, develops and markets consumer product brands spanning fashion, entertainment and home categories. The company works with designers, celebrities and entertainment properties to create branded apparel, accessories, jewelry and home décor collections. Its portfolio includes licensed and proprietary brands such as Judith Ripka, Isaac Mizrahi and Simple Joys by Carter’s, among others.

The company’s business model centers on sourcing creative talent and intellectual property, then leveraging an in-house product development team to design collections that are manufactured by third-party partners.

Featured Articles

