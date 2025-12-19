Rita Dhut Acquires 3,570 Shares of IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) insider Rita Dhut purchased 3,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 357 per share, with a total value of £12,744.90.
Shares of LON:IHP traded down GBX 3 during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 355. 820,130 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,800. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 263 and a 1-year high of GBX 397.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 351.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 343.49.
IntegraFin (LON:IHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX 17.40 EPS for the quarter. IntegraFin had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 37.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that IntegraFin Holdings plc will post 16.9090056 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IntegraFin Holdings plc (IntegraFin) is the holding company for all of the entities involved in the provision of the Transact service. Transact is one of the largest independent wrap platforms in the UK. It offers advisory professionals a comprehensive financial planning infrastructure for investing client assets in a tax-efficient way.
