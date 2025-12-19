Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 19.5% increase from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSQ traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $19.12. 224,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,982. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $19.57.

Get Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund alerts:

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.