Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 9th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 19.5% increase from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ:CSQ traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $19.12. 224,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,982. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $19.57.
Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile
