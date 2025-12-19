Moon Tropica 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $575.33 (CAH)

Moon Tropica (CAH) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 19th. Moon Tropica has a total market cap of $696.95 thousand and approximately $575.33 worth of Moon Tropica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moon Tropica token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000267 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Moon Tropica has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87,912.07 or 0.99590449 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,885.65 or 0.99560517 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Moon Tropica

Moon Tropica was first traded on December 11th, 2022. Moon Tropica’s total supply is 3,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,957,500 tokens. Moon Tropica’s official Twitter account is @moontropica. The official website for Moon Tropica is moontropica.com. Moon Tropica’s official message board is blog.moontropica.com.

Buying and Selling Moon Tropica

According to CryptoCompare, “Moon Tropica (CAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moon Tropica has a current supply of 3,500,000 with 2,992,500 in circulation. The last known price of Moon Tropica is 0.2570692 USD and is up 11.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $4,112.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moontropica.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moon Tropica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moon Tropica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moon Tropica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

