iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.10 and last traded at $44.1550, with a volume of 1979 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.87.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

