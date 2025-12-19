Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) versus Top KingWin (NASDAQ:WAI) Head to Head Contrast

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) and Top KingWin (NASDAQ:WAI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Synchrony Financial and Top KingWin, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 11 11 1 2.57 Top KingWin 1 0 0 0 1.00

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus price target of $82.56, indicating a potential downside of 1.64%. Given Synchrony Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Synchrony Financial is more favorable than Top KingWin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 15.84% 22.96% 2.99% Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Top KingWin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Top KingWin”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $22.65 billion 1.33 $3.50 billion $9.16 9.16 Top KingWin $5.82 million 0.69 -$8.15 million N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Top KingWin.

Volatility & Risk

Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Top KingWin has a beta of 2.37, suggesting that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Top KingWin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Top KingWin on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; and healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries, such as American Eagle, Dick's Sporting Goods, Guitar Center, Kawasaki, Pandora, Polaris, Suzuki, and Sweetwater. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, telecommunications, jewelry, pets, and other industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd is a provider of capital market related education and support services, as well as advisory and transaction services principally in China. Top KingWin Ltd is based in GUANGZHOU, China.

