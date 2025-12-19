Hycroft Mining Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,674 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 63% compared to the typical volume of 1,639 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HYMC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hycroft Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hycroft Mining

In related news, major shareholder Eric Sprott bought 7,690,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $49,985,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 25,225,528 shares in the company, valued at $163,965,932. The trade was a 43.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,970,824 shares of company stock worth $94,887,087. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYMC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Hycroft Mining by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 20.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 16,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hycroft Mining during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Hycroft Mining during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Stock Up 5.1%

NASDAQ HYMC traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,620. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 18.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Hycroft Mining has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $16.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.22.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.

