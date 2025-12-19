iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 498,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 243,878 shares.The stock last traded at $22.3450 and had previously closed at $22.42.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.0706 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
