iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Volume Increase After Dividend Announcement

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. 498,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the previous session’s volume of 243,878 shares.The stock last traded at $22.3450 and had previously closed at $22.42.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a $0.0706 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. High Note Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

