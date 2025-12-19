Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 53,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the previous session’s volume of 42,921 shares.The stock last traded at $37.8150 and had previously closed at $38.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Village Super Market in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Village Super Market Price Performance
Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.37%.The company had revenue of $599.67 million during the quarter.
Village Super Market Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Village Super Market’s payout ratio is currently 26.67%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Village Super Market
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $959,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Super Market by 224.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 31,654 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its position in Village Super Market by 184.5% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 151,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after buying an additional 98,253 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 9.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 43,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Village Super Market Company Profile
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.
