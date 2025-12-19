Argus Increases Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $152.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Argus from $135.00 to $152.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.73.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.9%

DG stock opened at $135.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $137.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.40. The company has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.27.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 3.03%.The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.35, for a total value of $304,304.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,001.80. The trade was a 5.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.89, for a total value of $1,011,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,335.88. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 48,897 shares of company stock valued at $6,390,501 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,896,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,754,000 after purchasing an additional 78,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 9.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,963,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,065,000 after acquiring an additional 913,373 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,811,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,599,000 after purchasing an additional 96,825 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 7.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,725,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,657,000 after purchasing an additional 188,949 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.7% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 2,666,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,037,000 after acquiring an additional 562,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

