Vaulta (A) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. In the last week, Vaulta has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Vaulta coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vaulta has a market cap of $243.46 million and approximately $24.98 million worth of Vaulta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Vaulta Coin Profile

Vaulta’s launch date was May 11th, 2025. Vaulta’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,570,047 coins. Vaulta’s official Twitter account is @vaulta_. The official message board for Vaulta is www.vaulta.com/resources. The Reddit community for Vaulta is https://reddit.com/r/vaulta and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vaulta is www.vaulta.com.

Buying and Selling Vaulta

According to CryptoCompare, “Vaulta (A) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025. Vaulta has a current supply of 2,100,000,000 with 1,610,730,879.8701 in circulation. The last known price of Vaulta is 0.15110147 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 188 active market(s) with $26,020,686.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.vaulta.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vaulta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vaulta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vaulta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

