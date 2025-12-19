Voya Investment Management LLC Has $604.68 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,306 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.6% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Mastercard worth $604,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 73.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Curio Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 22,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,475,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $44,098,695,000 after buying an additional 931,132 shares during the last quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $713.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Compass Point set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $655.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $657.48.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $565.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $508.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $465.59 and a 52 week high of $601.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $553.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $566.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 202.03% and a net margin of 45.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.25%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

