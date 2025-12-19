KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Director Michel Manseau Sells 3,000 Shares

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) Director Michel Manseau sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total value of C$31,230.00.

KP Tissue stock opened at C$10.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$103.78 million, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.25. KP Tissue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$7.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.46.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.4398964 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.00.

KP Tissue Inc operates as a holding company. The firm produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, paper towels, and napkins, as well as disposable wiping products and washroom dispensing systems.

