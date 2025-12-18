Sardar Biglari Acquires 212 Shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $698.01 per share, with a total value of $147,978.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,332,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,188,368.29. The trade was a 0.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 17th, Sardar Biglari bought 3,452 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $463.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,449.68.

On Tuesday, December 16th, Sardar Biglari bought 156 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,599.87 per share, with a total value of $249,579.72.

On Friday, December 12th, Sardar Biglari bought 449 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $333.14 per share, with a total value of $149,579.86.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Sardar Biglari purchased 310 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $321.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,801.40.

On Tuesday, December 9th, Sardar Biglari purchased 938 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $319.08 per share, for a total transaction of $299,297.04.

On Monday, December 8th, Sardar Biglari acquired 973 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.08 per share, with a total value of $306,572.84.

On Friday, December 5th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,465 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $306.90 per share, for a total transaction of $449,608.50.

On Thursday, December 4th, Sardar Biglari bought 1,139 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $306.05 per share, for a total transaction of $348,590.95.

On Wednesday, December 3rd, Sardar Biglari purchased 2,802 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $303.32 per share, with a total value of $849,902.64.

On Monday, November 24th, Sardar Biglari purchased 2,032 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $393.35 per share, with a total value of $799,287.20.

Biglari Stock Up 0.5%

BH stock opened at $324.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $739.17 million, a PE ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.12. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.05 and a fifty-two week high of $381.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Biglari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th.

Institutional Trading of Biglari

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 608.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Biglari by 128.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Biglari by 148.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biglari in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lifted its position in Biglari by 41.3% in the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

