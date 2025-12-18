Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Director Sells $192,535.00 in Stock

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) Director Brian Marley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $192,535.00. Following the sale, the director owned 39,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,276.07. This trade represents a 8.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 0.8%

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $54.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-6.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 9.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,119,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,798,000 after acquiring an additional 937,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,228,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter valued at about $36,567,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 85.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,302,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,335 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,440,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,528,000 after purchasing an additional 448,582 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

