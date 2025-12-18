Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 92.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,354 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.9% of Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,885,603,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36,207.5% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,076,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,694,552,000 after buying an additional 10,049,029 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 16,746.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,663,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,978,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,922,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Home Depot by 19.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,253,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,391,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,261 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Angie Brown sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.63, for a total transaction of $695,947.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,419.83. This trade represents a 33.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 145 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $51,947.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,320 shares in the company, valued at $4,413,763.20. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $356.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $366.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $379.04. The company has a market capitalization of $355.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $426.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 160.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $424.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Home Depot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.07.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

