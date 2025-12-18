William Koefoed Sells 9,571 Shares of OneStream (NASDAQ:OS) Stock

OneStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) CFO William Koefoed sold 9,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $169,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 206,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,631.71. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OS stock opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.71 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $21.79. OneStream, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $30.93.

OneStream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. OneStream had a negative net margin of 14.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. OneStream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.150-0.190 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.040-0.070 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that OneStream, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OS. Norges Bank bought a new position in OneStream in the 2nd quarter worth $179,524,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of OneStream by 136.1% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,937,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,731,000 after buying an additional 5,152,719 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of OneStream by 2,206.9% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,956,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,089,000 after buying an additional 2,828,209 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OneStream in the first quarter worth about $53,910,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneStream by 53.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,378,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,109,000 after buying an additional 2,234,980 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on OneStream from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. BTIG Research started coverage on OneStream in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of OneStream in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of OneStream from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OneStream in a research report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of an artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. The company was founded by Craig Colby and Thomas Shea on October 15, 2021 and is headquartered in Birmingham, MI.

