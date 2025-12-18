Insider Selling: K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Insider Sells C$112,993.31 in Stock

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) insider Scott Ian Inglis sold 3,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.41, for a total transaction of C$112,993.31.

K-Bro Linen Trading Down 0.5%

TSE KBL opened at C$35.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.23, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. K-Bro Linen Inc. has a 12 month low of C$32.03 and a 12 month high of C$39.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$451.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.00.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play.

