Elixir Energy (ASX:EXR) Insider Sells A$122,000.00 in Stock

Elixir Energy Limited (ASX:EXR – Get Free Report) insider Stuart Nicholls sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.06, for a total transaction of A$122,000.00.
Stuart Nicholls also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 16th, Stuart Nicholls purchased 1,108,666 shares of Elixir Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.05 per share, with a total value of A$49,889.97.
Elixir Energy Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $45.48 million, a P/E ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85, a quick ratio of 19.22 and a current ratio of 1.88.
About Elixir Energy
Elixir Energy Limited operates as a natural gas and hydrogen exploration and development company in Australia, Mongolia, and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Grandis gas project, a petroleum exploration permit covering an area of approximately 1,000 square kilometers located in Queensland, Australia; and Nomgon IX coal bed methane production sharing contract project covering an area of approximately 30,000 square kilometers situated in the South Gobi region, Mongolia.
Featured Articles
